QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $667.4510 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect QuidelOrtho to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 298.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 829.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

