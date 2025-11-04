Turning Point Brands (TPB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $111.4220 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE TPB opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 46.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 75.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 109.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.