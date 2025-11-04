NewSquare Capital LLC Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 401,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 119,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,317,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,476,000 after buying an additional 326,247 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 692,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,712,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

