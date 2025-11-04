3,477 Shares in Aflac Incorporated $AFL Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1,526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.