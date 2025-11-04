Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 735,900 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SONM opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.79. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($9.26). The business had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,627.75% and a negative net margin of 56.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

