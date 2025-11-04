NewSquare Capital LLC Has $7.79 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.17% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,650,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,513,000 after acquiring an additional 231,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,369,000 after acquiring an additional 88,247 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,762,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,089,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,655,000 after acquiring an additional 126,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 51,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $4,386,476.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,305,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,638,336.46. This represents a 2.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 181,806 shares of company stock worth $15,408,056. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 97.75%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

