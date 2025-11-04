Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Stock Position Raised by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,428 shares of company stock valued at $150,972. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $117.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

