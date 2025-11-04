Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 83.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $1,660,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,329,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after buying an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,105,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after buying an additional 64,513 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.25. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $885.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.