Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,100 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Saga Communications by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Saga Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Mork Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saga Communications by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its stake in Saga Communications by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 203,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Saga Communications had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.91%.The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saga Communications will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

