Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PRU opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

