Short Interest in SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP) Decreases By 31.0%

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (SJCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide current income and optimize total returns, maintain limited volatility, and preserve capital by investing in investment-grade debt instruments of varying maturities.

