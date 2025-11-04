4,620 Shares in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF $TOLZ Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.16% of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TOLZ stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The company has a market cap of $144.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.72.

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that derive more than 70% of cash flows from infrastructure-related businesses. TOLZ was launched on Mar 25, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

