Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in RPM International Inc. $RPM

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 277.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 65,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 21.2% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $882,547.84. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on RPM International from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPM

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.26. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. RPM International had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.