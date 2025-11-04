Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 6,031 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $63,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.82.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

