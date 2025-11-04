Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 78,286 Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fresh Del Monte Produce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDP. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 73.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gianpaolo Renino sold 12,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $445,373.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,786.41. This trade represents a 79.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $277,320.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,040,782 shares in the company, valued at $184,543,029.02. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock worth $3,468,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

