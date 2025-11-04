Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 13th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Intel Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,953.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

