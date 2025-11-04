Huntington National Bank Buys 5,549 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $92,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,252,901 shares of company stock valued at $540,251,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.21 and a 200 day moving average of $238.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

