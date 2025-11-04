Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193,795,994 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,539,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,846,000 after buying an additional 597,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 579,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 416,914 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

