Advisors Preferred LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,787 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 79.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $85,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 623.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:OI opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.93. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

