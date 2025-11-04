Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $2.44 Million in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.05% of NewJersey Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,019,000 after acquiring an additional 115,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NewJersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,509,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in NewJersey Resources by 33.1% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 463,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after buying an additional 115,341 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in NewJersey Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 324,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.64. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewJersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from NewJersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

