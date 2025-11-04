834 Shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Bought by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.31.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $288.58 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $308.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.17 and its 200 day moving average is $262.40. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

