WorthPointe LLC Invests $472,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $187.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.