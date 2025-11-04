Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

