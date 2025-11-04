iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA is Advisors Preferred LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,201 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0%

EFA opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

