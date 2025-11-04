Rockline Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vertiv by 99.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $191.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

