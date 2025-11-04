Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.7% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,637,231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $747,779,000 after acquiring an additional 866,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

