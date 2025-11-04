Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Analog Devices worth $714,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 75,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

