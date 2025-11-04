1,682 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.99.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

