Connable Office Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $643.19 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $376.04 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $690.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.81.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

