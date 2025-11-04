Rockline Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 456.0% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI stock opened at $392.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.54 and a 200-day moving average of $437.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.50.

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

