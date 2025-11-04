Marion Wealth Management Buys 149 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.3% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $795.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $806.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $741.66 and a 200 day moving average of $673.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

