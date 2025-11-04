Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $648,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KDT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 910,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

