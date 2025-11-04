Head-To-Head Contrast: Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX) & Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Briacell Therap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Briacell Therap shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Briacell Therap alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Briacell Therap and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briacell Therap 1 0 1 0 2.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1 3 23 0 2.81

Risk and Volatility

Briacell Therap currently has a consensus target price of $320.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,100.00%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $478.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Briacell Therap’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Briacell Therap is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Briacell Therap has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Briacell Therap and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briacell Therap N/A -291.42% -180.62% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -12.96% -273.52% -7.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Briacell Therap and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briacell Therap N/A N/A -$26.31 million ($83.18) -0.12 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $3.21 billion 17.72 -$278.16 million $0.24 1,808.63

Briacell Therap has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Briacell Therap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beats Briacell Therap on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Briacell Therap

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer. The company is also developing Bria-OTS, a platform of personalized off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapies, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical studies targeting breast cancer with extension to prostate cancer and other cancers. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. In addition, the company develops patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; Belcesiran for the treatment of alpha-1 liver disease; Elebsiran to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; ALN-APP to treat Alzheimer's disease and cerebral amyloid angiopathy; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Roche to develop pharmaceutical products containing zilebesiran. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Briacell Therap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briacell Therap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.