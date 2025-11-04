Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,264,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 333,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,986 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 141,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.