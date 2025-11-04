Strs Ohio Sells 12,329 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Strs Ohio cut its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3,067.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 264,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 156,840 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 112,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 189,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,638.15. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,318.80. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,406 shares of company stock worth $8,858,757. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

