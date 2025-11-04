Westpac Banking Co. Plans Final Dividend of $0.77 (ASX:WBC)

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

