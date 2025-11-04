Westpac Banking Co. Plans Final Dividend of $0.77 (ASX:WBC)

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88.
About Westpac Banking
