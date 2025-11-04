Open Loot (OL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.60 Million

Open Loot (OL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Open Loot has a total market capitalization of $17.60 million and $6.24 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Loot has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One Open Loot token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Loot Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 780,283,218 tokens. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 780,283,218.28101463 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.02243071 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,469,618.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Loot using one of the exchanges listed above.

