Analysts Set VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Target Price at $281.67

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.6667.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total value of $592,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,033.99. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $523,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 460,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,423,216.06. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,705 shares of company stock worth $12,909,061. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $300,249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,417,000 after buying an additional 1,002,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in VeriSign by 477.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,880,000 after buying an additional 654,170 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in VeriSign by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 860,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,388,000 after buying an additional 531,041 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,202,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,098,000 after acquiring an additional 500,223 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $244.56 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $175.90 and a 12 month high of $310.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

VeriSign announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

