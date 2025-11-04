Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Receives $6.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GUTS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fractyl Health from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Fractyl Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Fractyl Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Fractyl Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fractyl Health by 47.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 516,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Fractyl Health stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.21. Fractyl Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

