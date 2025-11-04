Head-To-Head Analysis: Gaxos.ai (GXAI) and Its Rivals

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gaxos.ai to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaxos.ai and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai N/A -$3.42 million -1.74 Gaxos.ai Competitors $2.66 billion $19.42 million 13.22

Gaxos.ai’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai. Gaxos.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai -1,845.25% -27.37% -26.48% Gaxos.ai Competitors -125.01% -63.17% -2.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gaxos.ai and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gaxos.ai Competitors 512 2520 5358 160 2.60

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Gaxos.ai’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaxos.ai has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai’s rivals have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gaxos.ai rivals beat Gaxos.ai on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Gaxos.ai Company Profile

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

