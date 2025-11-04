Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,515,000 after acquiring an additional 791,662 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,745,000 after acquiring an additional 722,636 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $214.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.79. The company has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

