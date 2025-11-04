Key Financial Inc Purchases 856 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $109.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

