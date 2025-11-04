Brokerages Set Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Target Price at $10.00

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ELDN

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $639,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

ELDN stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.