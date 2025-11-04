Key Financial Inc Has $3.94 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Key Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

