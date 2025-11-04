BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.26

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2649 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BCAT opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $16.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 401.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 343,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 116,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,488,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 373,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 91,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 70,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

