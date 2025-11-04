Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 794 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 368.1% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $291.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.83 and its 200-day moving average is $280.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

