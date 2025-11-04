Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 14,627 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,480,000 after acquiring an additional 342,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%

JPST stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

