Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 14,627 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,480,000 after acquiring an additional 342,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%

JPST stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

