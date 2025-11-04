Obermeyer Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Synopsys by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.67.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $445.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

