Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR stock opened at $323.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $202.91 and a 52-week high of $374.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.71, for a total value of $2,589,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,260.18. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $645,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,415.05. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

