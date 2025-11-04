MBIA (MBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

MBIA Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:MBI opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. MBIA has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $342.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

Get MBIA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 416,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 270,192 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 463.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the first quarter valued at $120,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 317,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBIA

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.